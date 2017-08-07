Timeline of events in disappearances of Glenser Soliman, An Nguyen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two recent high-profile disappearance cases have now been linked together. Take a look back at the events following the disappearances of St. Luke's nurse Glenser Soliman and University of Houston student An Nguyen.

Solimon, 44, was missing for 11 days before his body was discovered under some debris in the 2800 block of Hirschfield. Nothing had been disturbed at his home in Spring and his vehicle was missing. Relatives said Soliman was a responsible, routine-oriented person who would never just disappear.

Brandon Lyons was initially charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the theft of Solimon's vehicle. He has been in the Harris County Jail since April. Sheriff's investigators say they developed evidence linking Lyons to the killing. Lyons has now been charged with capital murder. Court documents say Soliman had been beaten and choked.

"During our investigation of this case, in early April I was made aware of another missing man by the name of An Nguyen. Through our investigation and through things that we discovered, we realized that these cases were most likely linked," Deputy Michael Ritchie with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

UH student Nguyen, 26, vanished after leaving a friend's home on March 31, saying he was going home to finish a paper. He was never seen or heard from again, and never made it to a scheduled job interview. The Harris County Sheriff's Office recovered his 2016 Jeep Renegade in the Spring area, not far from where Soliman's vehicle was found.

Investigators say they have evidence linking Lyon's cousin, Jerrett Jamal Allen, 26, to Nguyen. Allen has been charged with unlawfully using Nguyen's credit cards.

