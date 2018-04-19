Thieves target courthouse ATM for 3rd time in a week

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --Thieves have hit an ATM inside a Harris County courthouse for the third attempt in just days.
At about 4 a.m. Thursday, crooks using a pickup truck to smash the back door of the Harris County Precinct 3 courthouse building on Baker near Garth in Baytown.
Authorities say it appears the thieves hooked a chain or strap attached to that pickup to drag the ATM down the hallway and out a window.
Pieces of the machinery are strewn about the hallway. Employees are working to clean up the damage left behind.
Authorities are reviewing footage from the surveillance cameras to learn more about the suspects.
The Precinct 2 courthouse in Pasadena was hit by crooks trying to steal the ATM on Sunday and Wednesday. On March 11, the Precinct 6 courthouse building was struck. It's not yet known if the same suspects are behind each of the burglary attempts.
