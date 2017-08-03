A local developer wants thieves to know they are not welcome at a construction site on Bolivar.Brad Ballard, a developer at Seagrass Beach, said the property has been targeted by thieves."We have a lot of entitled people in today's world and when they want something they just seem to take it," Ballard said. "They come here on a Sunday afternoon, they don't see anyone around, don't see anyone watching, and think they can get away with it."In surveillance video, a man and woman appeared to take items and an extension cord from the development site.While trespassing, stealing extension cords and tools may not be high level crimes, Ballard said it's about respect."I can tell you we've had six to eight events here at Seagrass that I'm aware of and we've caught every single person that has trespassed or taken something off our property that wasn't theirs," he said.Ballard had a message to anyone thinking of doing some illegal shopping on Bolivar."We're watching you and we're gonna catch you," he added.