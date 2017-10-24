Thief takes ambulance on joyride in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are searching for a suspect who stole an ambulance overnight.
According to authorities, firefighters were called to a nursing home on Blalock Road. While they were inside, a suspect drove off with the ambulance.
Police were able to track the ambulance using GPS to an Exxon gas station on Highway 290 and Huffmeister.
"People in the area, in restaurants, advised that ambulance pulled in with lights and sirens on. A male wearing a blue shirt jumped out and ran on foot," said Lt. Larry Crowson, of Houston Police.
Investigators are now searching for the ambulance thief.
Luckily, it appears nothing was stolen from the ambulance.
