Thief takes ambulance on joyride in northwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for a suspect who stole an ambulance overnight.

ABC13 Courtney Fischer will have live updates on Eyewitness News this morning.

According to authorities, firefighters were called to a nursing home on Blalock Road. While they were inside, a suspect drove off with the ambulance.

Police were able to track the ambulance using GPS to an Exxon gas station on Highway 290 and Huffmeister.

"People in the area, in restaurants, advised that ambulance pulled in with lights and sirens on. A male wearing a blue shirt jumped out and ran on foot," said Lt. Larry Crowson, of Houston Police.

Investigators are now searching for the ambulance thief.

Luckily, it appears nothing was stolen from the ambulance.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
ambulancefirefightersnursing home
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
'This is a real life dream': Astros sound off at Dodger Stadium
5 things to know about Astros' Dallas Keuchel
A.J. Hinch: From star athlete to Astros manager
1 dead after shooting, crash in Atascocita
Paul Wall offering grillz to Astros players
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
From Cuba to the World Series: Yuli Gurriel's journey
Watson and Ayala: Texas icons meet by chance on plane
Show More
Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Daring armed robbery caught on surveillance camera
1 injured in fire at Tomball paint facility
Fan carves Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel into pumpkin
Astros' Sign Lady has World Series dreams in mind
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fans fill MMP for Game 7 of ALCS
1971 deadly train yard blast that started Hazmat
BOO! Halloween decorations across Houston area
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos