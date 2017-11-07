EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2615752" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brazen crime at one of the sweetest places in Houston: Shipley Do-Nuts

The incredible video is one you have to see to believe.Customers at this northside Shipley Do-Nuts got an unexpected extra serving when a thief handed them stolen donuts.This happened at the shop in 6600 block of North Shepherd, where three men stormed in wearing gloves with their faces covered.Surveillance cameras caught the moment two of the men hopped over the counter while another man talked to the diners inside.The thief took the customers' phones while the other robbers ordered around an employee, demanding cash from the register.A terrifying situation but not unusual for a robbery.What is unusual was one of the robbers grabbing donuts and handing them to the customers inside before the men ran off.It was a sweet treat that surely didn't take away the bitter taste of being robbed while enjoying donuts in their neighborhood.Police are searching for the three robbers. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.