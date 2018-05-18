While we have seen tearful reunions between parents and students Friday after the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting, there are some families still awaiting word of their loved ones.The stories of the unaccounted students and staff have appeared in social media posts across the internet as classmates, siblings and parents looked for information.Chris' father and sister rushed to Clear Lake Regional Hospital after receiving word that he was shot when gunfire erupted in the art room on Friday morning. His family says his phone just rings when they try to call Chris.Steve Perkins, Ann's husband, said he was on business and flew back into town after hearing of the shooting at Santa Fe High School, where she works as a teacher or possibly a substitute teacher. Ann's family has not been able to speak to her since the shooting occurred.Kyle's mother said she still has not heard from him after repeated attempts to get a hold of him.Christian's family says he is a freshman who would have been in the art classroom where the shooting began Friday morning. He has not been heard from since the shooting.A post on social media says Angelique's parents are desperate for answers after unsuccessfully reaching out to her after the shooting.The family of the teacher's aid said she works in the art room but has not been heard from since this morning.