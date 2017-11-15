EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2648901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're learning new details about Matthew Ellis, the Texas State University student who died at an off-campus apartment on Monday.

Matthew "Matt" Ellis was found dead in an off-campus apartment near Texas State University.The 20-year-old sophomore from Humble was a 2016 graduate of Atascocita High School, where he played on the tennis team.Ellis was found unresponsive at the apartment complex late Monday morning. Within an hour, he was pronounced dead.Preliminary findings indicate alcohol may have been a factor in his death, but San Marcos police are awaiting results of a toxicology tests.Ellis was a pledge of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity at Texas State University. Police said the fraternity had a social gathering on Sunday, hours before Ellis' body was found.Students at Texas State were shocked to learn of the death."We're all here to learn, all here to better ourselves, and to have someone die in the process of doing that, with or without alcohol, should be a kind of focal point and focusing on what's going on here," one student said. "What's really the attitude we want associated with our university?"A candlelight vigil will be held at Texas State University tonight at 7 p.m.Texas State University President Denise M. Trauth has suspended all Greek fraternity and sorority chapters at Texas State as a result of the tragedy.Trauth's office released the following statement: