EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2648901" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're learning new details about Matthew Ellis, the Texas State University student who died at an off-campus apartment on Monday.

For an hour Wednesday night, Texas State University stood still to remember the student who died hours after he left a fraternity party.A few hundred students huddled, hugged and sang for the Humble student who was found dead two days ago.It wasn't all tears. One-by-one, Matthew Ellis' fellow Phi Kappa Psi brothers shared memories."Oh, man. Matthew Ellis, where do I start? If I had to say three words to describe that man it would be funny, outgoing and tennis," said one Phi Kappa Psi member."He's goofy, funny," Phi Kappa Psi member Zachary Samarripa said. "You couldn't have a conversation with Matt, or go a day without seeing Matt and not laugh.""You could be having the worst day of your life and see that man and not even have a conversation about your day and instantly cheer up," said another Phi Kappa Psi member.The vigil comes after Ellis was found dead Monday at an off campus apartment.Officers said he had just been at a frat party hours before.He was a Phi Kappa Psi pledge.On Wednesday, the university told Eyewitness News it had its eye on that fraternity.The fraternity was placed under investigation last month, over a complaint that has not been disclosed publicly.No one has been charged in Ellis' death. Officers are waiting on a toxicology report, which could take weeks.While students wait for answers, they focused on the good, and hope others can be like Matt."That guy that always puts a smile on your face," said a Phi Kappa Psi member. "That guy that no one can say nothing bad about. Rest in peace, Matt Ellis, we all loved you."