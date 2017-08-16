Tejano star Selena's brother in custody after courthouse arrival

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2265347" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Nueces County, the brother of Tejano superstar Selena is wanted by police.

A.B. Quintanilla, the eldest brother of the slain queen of Tejano music Selena, is in the custody of deputies in Nueces County.Quintanilla, who was listed this month on a Top 10 fugitives list, showed up for a scheduled court hearing this morning and soon found himself in handcuffs.Deputies said the record producer and musician was wanted for contempt of court and non-payment of child support.Authorities said the 53-year-old is being held on contempt of court, and is still in custody with no bond.A judge will decide when and under what conditions to release him.Quintanilla was a part of Selena y Los Dinos, which launched his youngest sister toward stardom, and went on to start Los Kumbia Kings.Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, the youngest child of the Quintanilla family, was murdered by Yolanda Saldivar in a hotel room in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995.