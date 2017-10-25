Teens charged as adults in rock tossing death

EMBED </>More Videos

Teens charged as adults in rock tossing death (KTRK)

FLINT, Michigan (KTRK) --
Five Michigan teens charged with second degree murder are facing possible life in prison for throwing large rocks from an overpass and killing a 32-year-old father.

The teens, also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and malicious destruction of property, made their first appearances in court Tuesday morning.

They all pleaded not guilty without making any other statements about the case.

"On behalf of my client, we will wait for the facts to play out as to the culpability of all the defendants in this matter. This unfortunate situation will affect all of the parties for the rest of their lives. There are no winners here. My client is innocent until proven otherwise," defense attorney Erwin Meiers said.

It was on Oct. 18 around 8:30 p.m. when the victim Kenneth White and his friend were driving home from work in a van. The driver said he saw a large rock crash into the windshield of the passenger side and hit White in the face, then richocheted from his face to his chest, according to Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.

Pickell said that about 20 rocks were found strewn on the highway and that the teens allegedly went to eat at a McDonald's after throwing the rocks.''

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
man killedu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Cold start, mild finish in Houston
Couple in Cadillac uses app to rob Kingwood residents
Astros send Verlander to mound for World Series Game 2
Curbside recycling to resume in November
Dog-sledding champ denies doping his dogs
4 changes to the Mega Millions that you need to know
Show More
2 killed on Grambling State campus
Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you
Inside Houston's swankiest hotel suites for World Series
Canadian man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
11-foot alligator removed from roadway
More News
Top Video
Dog-sledding champ denies doping his dogs
Texting while crossing street in Hawaii will cost you
Cold start, mild finish in Houston
Who is that mystery Astros fan?
More Video