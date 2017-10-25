Teens charged as adults in rock tossing death

Five Michigan teens charged with second degree murder are facing possible life in prison for throwing large rocks from an overpass and killing a 32-year-old father.The teens, also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and malicious destruction of property, made their first appearances in court Tuesday morning.They all pleaded not guilty without making any other statements about the case."On behalf of my client, we will wait for the facts to play out as to the culpability of all the defendants in this matter. This unfortunate situation will affect all of the parties for the rest of their lives. There are no winners here. My client is innocent until proven otherwise," defense attorney Erwin Meiers said.It was on Oct. 18 around 8:30 p.m. when the victim Kenneth White and his friend were driving home from work in a van. The driver said he saw a large rock crash into the windshield of the passenger side and hit White in the face, then richocheted from his face to his chest, according to Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell.Pickell said that about 20 rocks were found strewn on the highway and that the teens allegedly went to eat at a McDonald's after throwing the rocks.''