POLICE CHASE

Four teenage suspects lead police on chase after burglary in Houston

Investigators say teenage suspects led police on chase following T-Mobile burglary. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A store break-in led to a chase involving four teenage suspects late Sunday night in Houston.

Houston police responded to a report of a burglary at a T-Mobile store in the 5300 block of Westheimer just before midnight.

Investigators saw a maroon vehicle leaving the area and attempted to stop it when the driver took off.

The chase ended near Hardy Road and Irvington Boulevard when the driver lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a concrete wall.

Three teenage suspects are in custody. Police are still looking for the fourth person involved.

Police are looking into whether these suspects are connected to several other T-Mobile burglaries that happened early Sunday evening.

