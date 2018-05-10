SHOOTING

Teen shot at bus dropoff in SW Houston

ABC13's Christine Dobbyn reports from the scene of a shooting where a student from Willowridge High School was shot. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police say a teen was shot in the abdomen after students got off a bus in southwest Houston.

Houston police received a call of an assault in the area of Quail Park and Quail Glen drives at 4:44 p.m.

Police were told several kids were fighting when they got off the bus.

Houston police later confirmed a teen was shot and transported to Southwest Memorial Hermann hospital. The victim was reported to be a 18-year-old Willowridge High School student. He was listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspects drove away in a silver vehicle. No juveniles were hit by gunfire.

A parent told Eyewitness News at the scene that her son ran toward her when the shots rang. The parent added a man got out of a car after the students got off and shot the victim.

