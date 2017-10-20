  • LIVE VIDEO Live streaming weather coverage from ABC13

Teen taken by Life Flight after shooting in west Harris County

An 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen in west Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff deputies are searching for suspects after an 18-year-old was shot in the abdomen.

Around 10 p.m. police responded to a shooting scene near the 2900 block of Mason Road.

According to deputies, two male cousins were shot at by suspects driving a white sedan.

"Suspects got out, fired, then left the scene. That's when the victim and witness drove to this location where we found them," said Capt. Mike Koteras, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The cousins went to a nearby gas station to seek help. The 18-year-old was transported to Memorial Hermann by Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are investigating.

