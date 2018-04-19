  • LIVE VIDEO Remembering Barbara Bush: Houston City Hall holds celebration of life

Ohio teen charged in murder of 98-year-old woman

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio --
An Ohio teen is jailed, facing aggravated murder charges for allegedly killing an elderly woman.

The 17-year-old made a court appearance Wednesday. He is charged with the murder of 98-year-old Margaret Douglas.

Medina County prosecutors claim he killed Douglas during a crime spree. Prosecutors are pushing to try the teen suspect as an adult. He is a junior in high school.

During his crime spree, the teen also is believed to have carjacked a vehicle. Investigators say the elderly woman's wallet was found at the victim's home.

The teen has pleaded not guilty to the aggravated murder charges.
