Teen arrested after handing out tainted cookies that sent 5 students to hospital

HAMDEN, Connecticut --
A teen girl has been arrested in connection with five Connecticut students being sent to the emergency room for consuming tainted cookies.

The New Haven Register reports the 15-year-old girl was detained, after students from Hamden High School were taken to the hospital for eating what police are calling "marijuana cookies."

Police say the students appeared to be under the influence of drugs and were sent to the school nurse earlier. They reported feeling ill after eating the cookies.

The students were sent to the hospital as a precaution and have since been released.

The girl, who has not been identified, is charged with five counts of risk of injury to a minor. She is scheduled to appear in juvenile court.
