Teen charged in violent ambush of Cleveland ISD girl

Authorities have identified one of the suspects who allegedly assaulted a Cleveland ISD student while she was exiting a school bus last Thursday.Maritza Valdez, 17, was taken into custody on Friday, a day after the assault had taken place. Liberty County records show Valdez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.Clevland ISD police said the victim was dropped off at County Road 331 when she was assaulted by multiple people.During the investigation, witnesses told officers that multiple people in two different vehicles approached the girl and assaulted her.According to police, the victim fell on the ground during the assault, causing injuries to her head and face.After the assault, police said the attackers fled the scene, leaving the victim in the street.Officers responded to the scene and the victim was airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital.Cleveland ISD says they are still investigating this incident.Investigators are asking for any information or video of the attack to be sent to the CISD Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 800-392-7867.