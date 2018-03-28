If you need help finding things in hard-to-reach places, you might try a Wi-Fi endoscope.The endoscope is a long wire with a lighted camera on one end and a Wi-Fi box on the other.All you do is download the Wi-Fi app, and it opens up and connects automatically.Let's say you lose your keys under a desk or someplace that's really tucked away.You can't see underneath there, so you want a camera that can.Once you turn on the Wi-Fi box, it connects to the app. The lighted camera lets you look underneath things while you look at your phone.The endoscope costs anywhere from $15-$25 on Amazon or other shopping sites.I think it's totally worth it!