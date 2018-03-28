TECHNOLOGY

Wi-Fi enabled camera helps you scope out hard-to-reach places

EMBED </>More Videos

This Totally Worth It Wednesday gadget is a wifi endoscope. But is it worth it? (KTRK)

By
If you need help finding things in hard-to-reach places, you might try a Wi-Fi endoscope.

The endoscope is a long wire with a lighted camera on one end and a Wi-Fi box on the other.

All you do is download the Wi-Fi app, and it opens up and connects automatically.

Let's say you lose your keys under a desk or someplace that's really tucked away.

You can't see underneath there, so you want a camera that can.

Once you turn on the Wi-Fi box, it connects to the app. The lighted camera lets you look underneath things while you look at your phone.

The endoscope costs anywhere from $15-$25 on Amazon or other shopping sites.

I think it's totally worth it!
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
technologywi-ficellphonegadgetssave money
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
How to find out what data Facebook has collected from you
How to delete your Facebook and more
Walmart testing out robots in select U.S. stores
More Technology
Top Stories
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Houston area under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
Corey Feldman says he was stabbed while sitting in his car
Show More
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old student in classroom
All in the details: Blue tiles add curb appeal to Westheimer
1 shot when 3 suspects storm into southeast Houston home
More News
Top Video
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
Take a hike! New bridge connects trails at Sims Bayou
More Video