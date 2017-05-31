TECHNOLOGY

Researcher, students build robot that can pick up objects

Researchers at U.C. Berkeley have created a robot that now has a 99 percent success rate at picking up objects. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, California --
Researchers at U.C. Berkeley have created a robot that now has a 99 percent success rate at picking up objects.

The project was led by the director of the university's automation lab and his students.

The robot learned by looking at thousands of virtual 3D models and figured out how to pick up objects that have odd shapes, even ones that weren't included in the models.

Berkeley's AUTOLAB is all about developing robotics and automation for the future.

A complete paper on the research done with the robot will be published this summer.

