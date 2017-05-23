TECHNOLOGY

This Day In History: The Brooklyn Bridge opens

EMBED </>More Videos

The Brooklyn Bridge opened on May 24, 1883. (Shutterstock)

It's been called the "Eighth Wonder of the World," and on Wednesday, the Brooklyn Bridge turns 134 years old.

The Brooklyn Bridge opened on May 24, 1883.

German engineer John A. Roebling was hired to design the bridge. He was chosen because he was known for perfecting the suspension bridge by adding a web truss on either side for stabilization.
It took 14 years and $15 million (which amounts to more than $320 million in today's dollars) to complete the bridge. When it was finally completed, it was the longest suspension bridge in history at the time.

The opening ceremonies included speeches, bands, cannon fire and fireworks. Attendees included President Chester A. Arthur, New York Governor (and future president) Grover Cleveland, according to History.com. An estimated 250,000 people streamed across the bridge in the first 24 hours, marveling at its massive towers and steel cables that still draw tourists today.
Related Topics:
technologyhistorybrooklyn bridgebridgeconstructionThis Day In History
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook Safety Check activated after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Can hackers watch your home security cameras?
Is your cellphone spying on you?
'Face Filters' and other features added to Instagram
More Technology
Top Stories
Victim shot to death on side of road near Alvin
Local venues on high alert after Manchester attack
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Actor Roger Moore, known for James Bond role, dies at 89
Show More
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Celebrities react to death of Roger Moore
Child, grandmother killed in bus crash in Brazoria Co.
Damage in Brazoria and Galveston counties caused by tornado
Ridge Point football star to name top college choices
More News
Top Video
Dozens of high school students left out of yearbook
Explosion in Manchester: A timeline of the deadly blast
Arrest made in connection with attack at Ariana Grande concert
This fruit may tempt you towards a plant-based diet
More Video