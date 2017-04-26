SILICON VALLEY

Prototype car that flies over water unveiled by Kitty Hawk startup

A startup backed by Google has been working on a flying car, but the biggest surprise is it's more of a flying boat. (Photo submitted to KGO-TV by Kitty Hawk)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California --
A startup backed by Google has been working on a flying car, but the biggest surprise is that it's more of a flying boat.

The new all-electric aircraft was created by Kitty Hawk.

The FAA categorizes it as an ultralight plane, so you don't need a pilot's license.

Kitty Hawk says people can learn to fly it in minutes.

The one-seat prototype is made for short flights in sparsely populated areas.

It should go on sale by the end of the year, but there's no word yet on pricing.

Click here for more information on the flying car prototype.

