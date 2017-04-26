MOUNTAIN VIEW, California --A startup backed by Google has been working on a flying car, but the biggest surprise is that it's more of a flying boat.
The new all-electric aircraft was created by Kitty Hawk.
The FAA categorizes it as an ultralight plane, so you don't need a pilot's license.
Kitty Hawk says people can learn to fly it in minutes.
The one-seat prototype is made for short flights in sparsely populated areas.
It should go on sale by the end of the year, but there's no word yet on pricing.
