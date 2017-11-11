New iPhone X malfunctioning in cold weather

If you're the proud owner of a brand new iPhone X, you're going to want to make sure the device stays inside a warm environment.Hundreds of users on Reddit are warning that in cold temperatures, the device stops working.Users say you have to wait a few minutes for it to warm up before it starts working again.In a statement, Apple says they are aware of the issue and are now preparing a software update.Apple released iOS 11.1.1 on Thursday, which fixed an autocorrect bug that caused the letter "i" to change to an "a" and a question mark symbol.