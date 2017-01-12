JetBlue to offer free Wi-Fi on all planes

Good news for Internet addicts -- you can now surf the web for free on JetBlue flights.Domestic travelers on all of the New York-based airline's 227 aircraft will get to enjoy the new inflight perk. JetBlue says it is the first to offer free wireless Internet.While most airlines require passengers to wait until the aircraft reaches cruising altitude to connect to Wi-Fi, JetBlue's Fly-Fi service allows users to stay connected from the moment they board until they deplane.Fly-Fi users are also able to access JetBlue's free entertainment portal, which includes free access to dozens of DIRECTV and SiriusXM channels, video on demand from Amazon and technology and culture content from Vox."It's 2017 and our customers expect to be connected everywhere, whether that be from the comfort of their sofa or 35,000 feet above it," JetBlue vice president of marketing Jamie Perry said in a news release. "That's why we're so proud that JetBlue is now the only airline to offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi, live TV and movies for all customers on every plane."