TECHNOLOGY

It's back: Nintendo releasing mini Super NES Classic Edition

EMBED </>More Videos

Gamers everywhere, rejoice: Nintendo is releasing a version of the classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System this year. (KABC)

Gamers everywhere, rejoice: Nintendo is releasing a version of the classic Super Nintendo Entertainment System this year.

The original game console launched in 1991, debuting now-classic games like Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid and more.

"While many people from around the world consider the Super NES to be one of the greatest video game systems ever made, many of our younger fans never had a chance to play it," said Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Nintendo is releasing the lauded system in a miniature version on Sept. 29. The new, smaller console will come pre-loaded with 21 classic games with the capacity to be plugged in to any high-definition TV using an included HDMI cable, according to Nintendo.

As an added bonus, the never-before-released sequel to the original Star Fox Super NES game -- Star Fox 2 -- will come with the system.

According to the company, the Super NES Classic Edition will have "the same look and feel of the original system," only smaller.

The Super NES Classic Edition will retail at $79.99.
Report a typo to the ABC13.com digital staff


Related Topics:
technologytechnologynintendovideo game
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TECHNOLOGY
Google to stop reading your emails for ad sales
SAVE BIG: Buy your own internet router/modem
Scam uses real-looking airline email to steal personal info
T-Mobile named fastest network in Houston
More Technology
Top Stories
Drivers beware: Storms could flood streets today
SH-36/U.S. 90 impassable due to flooding in Fort Bend Co.
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
Residents without power days before fire
Chase suspects arrested after alleged shooting at officer
Are your kids in Ghost mode on Snapchat? Check now!
Show More
Cleveland ISD officer takes down unruly passenger
Former Texans player jailed on child abuse claim
U.S. Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Kealia Ohai to miss remainder of season with injury
Family expected pet dog's ashes, got his frozen body
More News
Top Video
Former Texans player jailed on child abuse claim
Chase suspects arrested after alleged shooting at officer
Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny
Residents without power days before fire
More Video