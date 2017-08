A group called "Wait Until 8th" is asking parents to rally together to delay giving children a smartphone until at least 8th grade.The group says by banding together, this will decrease the pressure felt by kids and parents alike over the kids having a smartphone.Their website lists a number of reasons to make children wait for a phone including, "smartphones impair sleep, smartphones interfere with relationships" and more.They believe that, "childhood is too short to waste on a smartphone." You can take the pledge here. Do you think this is a good idea or just out of touch?