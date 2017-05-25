TECHNOLOGY

Google goes beyond online to brick and mortar stores to track shopping habits

It might sound invasive on the surface, but Google says it is not tracking individual shoppers and their specific purchases. (KGO-TV)

CAMPBELL, California --
You probably already know that Google tracks what you search for online, but now the Silicon Valley giant is going offline -- and tracking what you buy at brick and mortar stores.

It might sound invasive on the surface, but Google says it is not tracking individual shoppers and their specific purchases.

Shoppers like Cynthia Spencer are concerned when they hear Google has a new tool for tracking consumer habits.

