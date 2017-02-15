BUZZWORTHY

Engineers growing 'high-tech' diamonds in a San Francisco lab

EMBED </>More News Videos

Engineers in San Francisco are growing diamonds, just like the ones that come out of the mines deep in the ground. (KGO-TV )

By
SAN FRANCISCO, CA --
In South San Francisco right now, engineers are growing diamonds. We are not talking cubic zirconia - these are real diamonds. The manmade gems are virtually identical to diamonds mined from deep in the earth.

High tech is now transforming high-end jewelry and a number of bay area businesses are early adopters.

Husband and wife team Lindsay Reinsmith and Jason Payne started learning about manmade diamonds when they got engaged five years ago.

Reinsmith did not want a traditional diamond because of the difficulty of tracking its origin. She wanted to be sure no environmental damage or human rights issues were associated with the gemstones in her engagement ring.

Eventually, she and Payne settled on man-made diamonds, but they were hard to find - so the couple decided to start their own business.

A few months ago they launched Ada Diamonds, an on-line business based in Sunnyvale. They sell custom jewelry using man-made diamonds.

Sophisticated equipment can now grow gem quality diamonds in just a few weeks. "It's a paragon of human achievement that we can recreate the conditions with which carbon becomes diamond" according to Payne.

Ada Diamonds sells diamonds grown in several different laboratories. Advances in technology now allow labs to grow diamonds in a wide range of colors and sizes.

But is a diamond grown in a lab real? Brenda Harwick with the Gemological Institute of America says yes. Lab diamonds "have the same physical, chemical and optical properties as a natural diamond that's grown in the earth over billions of years" according to Harwick.

Prices for manmade diamonds are generally 20 to 40 percent less than mined diamonds. But Martin Roscheisen of the Diamond Foundry in South San Francisco says it actually costs more to grow a diamond in a lab than to dig it out of the ground. Roscheisen says growing diamonds is extremely difficult which is why companies like his keep the exact details secret.

Brilliant Earth in San Francisco sells both diamonds that are certified as "ethically mined" and lab grown diamonds. The lab diamonds are still just a tiny slice of the business, but interest is growing.

Kathryn Money with Brilliant Earth says manmade gems are "are resonating particularly well with millennials because they are beautiful, responsible and affordable.

Lab-grown diamonds still have the same type of imperfections as mined diamonds. So if you are thinking of buying one, experts say you should get the same kind of independent certification that's available for natural diamonds.
Related Topics:
technologytechnologytech giftsjewelrysciencebuzzworthyu.s. & worldSan FranciscoCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
She couldn't wait: Baby born in hospital parking lot
Drug catapult and 47-lbs of weed found at border
6-year-old celebrates after last chemo treatment
Kate Upton is Sports Illustrated swimsuit queen again
More buzzworthy
TECHNOLOGY
Traffic got you down? Coming soon: Passenger drones
Apps can help with mental health, doctors say
Arby's data breach may impact 355,000 customers
Robot baristas serve coffee at cafe
More Technology
Top Stories
Man in custody as pipe bomb allegedly found in Shepherd
Drug catapult and 47-lbs of weed found at border
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Infection caused by rat urine kills 1, sickens 2 others
Lawsuit: Autistic student raped classmate as aide napped
90-year-old man accused of shooting wife to death
Police: Man playing dominos shot by four robbers
Show More
Massive explosion lights up the skies over Refugio
Pigeon caught smuggling cellphone into jail
Joe Biden elected chair of National Constitution Center
Man busted for allegedly smuggling cocaine in shoes
Parents still grieving boy killed on water slide
More News
Top Video
Teen sheriff's deputy is 'remarkably strong,' family says
Why Uncle Julio's is worth braving the Katy Freeway
PHOTOS: 'Hot felon' makes NY Fashion Week debut
Police use Taser on pregnant woman during fight
More Video