Gym teacher accused of beating and choking 4-month-old puppy to death

A high school gym teacher has been charged in a puppy's choking death. (KTRK)

CECIL COUNTY, Maryland --
A high school gym teacher is accused of beating a 4-month-old puppy and choking it to death.

Todd Corron is charged with felony animal abuse.

A neighbor told WMAR the news that the dog was killed is heartbreaking because the person had seen the puppy before and returned it to the teacher's home.

Corron was a physical education teacher at Elkton High School in Cecil County.

The Cecil County Public Schools associate superintendent says they are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action at the end of their investigation.

If convicted, Corron faces up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
