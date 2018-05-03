Former teacher believed to be on the run with 16-year-old student

Former Mississippi teacher believed to be on the run with 16-year-old student

HATTIESBURG, Mississippi --
A former Mississippi teacher is believed to be on the run with a 16-year-old student.

Oscar and Lisa O'Neal are appalled by what they are calling a forbidden love affair between their son, 16-year-old Oscar O'Neal III, and his former Forrest County teacher, 30-year-old Nicole Jackson.

"I know he ran off with a school teacher that was supposed to be teaching him," the boy's father told WDAM-TV. "This lady with all this authority, she was the one supposed to be looking out for my child in school and teaching him, not going with him. I just I want her brought to justice and I want my son home."

"He feels like he's in love and I know he's not in love," said Oscar's mother Lisa O'Neal.

The last time the family saw O'Neal was in the overnight hours Sunday. His parents say he left a letter on the bed saying he was moving on with Jackson.

That's the same time Jackson's husband Isaiah last saw his wife of four years. The mother of two is now wanted by Hattiesburg police.

"The Nicole I know would never do this," Isaiah Jackson said.

Nicole Jackson was out on a $10,000 bond for sexual battery in a position of trust.

Police believe the two could be together in a dark blue Chevy impala.

"When the truth comes out, and it will come out one way or the other, I believe justice will be served," Isaiah said. "If the allegations are true against my wife, then I will support him as much as possible."

Neither family has heard anything from the two at the center of the investigation. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact police.
Related Topics:
missing boymissing teenagerteacheru.s. & worldMississippi
