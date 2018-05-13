Kids often get in trouble for throwing things they shouldn't, but that's not the case at an Arkansas day care.A worker is caught on video encouraging students to throw rocks at another child.The video shows a child having rocks thrown at him by several other children at teach and Tend Day care in Forrest City."That baby couldn't have been mine, because I would have gone up there. And then I would have went to jail," parent Stephanie Thornton said.The Forest City Police Department says they are investigating the incident.According to a police report, a former daycare employee said another worker allowed the children to throw rocks at the 3-year-old as a form of discipline.The Department of Child Services are also investigating the incident. The owner of the daycare says that she's working with child services to clear up the matter.