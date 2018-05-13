FORREST CITY, Arkansas (KTRK) --Kids often get in trouble for throwing things they shouldn't, but that's not the case at an Arkansas day care.
A worker is caught on video encouraging students to throw rocks at another child.
The video shows a child having rocks thrown at him by several other children at teach and Tend Day care in Forrest City.
"That baby couldn't have been mine, because I would have gone up there. And then I would have went to jail," parent Stephanie Thornton said.
The Forest City Police Department says they are investigating the incident.
According to a police report, a former daycare employee said another worker allowed the children to throw rocks at the 3-year-old as a form of discipline.
The Department of Child Services are also investigating the incident. The owner of the daycare says that she's working with child services to clear up the matter.