Day care teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at 3-year-old boy to 'teach him a lesson'

EMBED </>More Videos

An Arkansas teacher is accused of telling kids at school to throw rocks at a child. (KTRK)

FORREST CITY, Arkansas (KTRK) --
A day care worker in Arkansas is accused of encouraging other kids to throw rocks at another child.

The employee was caught on video encouraging students to throw rocks at another child.

The video shows a child having rocks thrown at him by several other children at Teach and Tend Day Care in Forrest City.

The Forest City Police Department told WHBQ-TV they are investigating the incident.

According to a police report, a former day care employee said another worker allowed the children to throw rocks at the 3-year-old as a form of discipline.

The Department of Child Services are also investigating the incident. The owner of the day care says that she's working with child services to clear up the matter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
day carestudentsteacher
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SWAT standoff ends after murder suspect shoots himself
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
Woman struck by METRO light rail
Meet a professional dumpster diver who made $100K in a year
Good Samaritan tackles suspect after elderly women assaulted
Drake and Migos set pair of Houston dates
Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County
Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide
Show More
Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Western Conference Showdown: Rockets vs. Warriors in :60
Teen arrested after hacking into school grading system
Skateboarder hit by SUV while crossing Highway 6
Hacked highway sign displays vulgar message
More News