Arizona teacher accused of sexual relationship with 13-year-old student

EMBED </>More Videos

Teacher accused of sexual misconduct (KTRK)

GOODYEAR, Arizona --
A 27-year-old teacher in Arizona is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student. The teen's parents were alerted to the alleged sexual relationship thanks to an app that monitored his cell phone.

Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora, who taught at Las Brisas Academy, was taken into custody Wednesday. She's accused of having sex with the boy in her classroom and her car.

"The text messages that were found are sexual in nature, that allege an ongoing relationship between the two," Lisa Kutis with the Goodyear Police Department told KTVK-TV.

The victim's parents took screen grabs from the teen's phone and reported the alleged abuse to the principal.

"As a result of an app, which alerted the parents to some key words, they then checked the cell phone and discovered these text messages," Kutis said.

The principal called police.

"We made arrangements for the teacher to come to school ... for a meeting with the principal," said Interim Superintendent Dr. Richard Rundhaug. "The arrest took place before that meeting could take place."

The victim said the relationship started in a group chat where he said Zamora started flirting with him before eventually sending him naked pictures of herself. Court documents state he told police they had sex on multiple occasions, in her classroom and car. There was reportedly at least one student who witnessed some of the incidents.

The victim's father told police that he received a phone call from Zamora pleading with him not to contact the police. She offered to quit her job immediately, and said she had ruined her life and her marriage, according to court documents.

Zamora is charged with two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
teacher arrestedsex crimeu.s. & worldArizona
Top Stories
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Storms could bring severe weather, flash flooding
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Corey Feldman says he was stabbed while sitting in his car
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
1 shot when 3 suspects storm into southeast Houston home
No more right to bear arms? Call for repeal of 2nd Amendment
Drink of champions: Brewery debuts glitter beer for Astros
Show More
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
Mother charged with murder after kids found dead in car seats
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Last words of killer executed for stuffing woman's body in suitcase
More News
Top Video
Woman found alive after being stranded in snow for 10 days
Corey Feldman says he was stabbed while sitting in his car
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
More Video