A suspected drunk driver was arrested after going the wrong way in the HOV lane of the Katy Freeway early Friday morning in west Houston.Houston Transtar cameras captured the driver just before 3 a.m. going outbound in the inbound HOV lanes, passing Gessner, the Beltway and Kirkwood.Deputy constables chased him for about 10 miles. While they were following him, he slowed down, stopped and then sped off multiple times.The chase finally ended at I-10 and Addicks after deputies threw down spike strips.No one was hurt.Deputies made the driver take a field sobriety test, which he failed.He has been charged with DWI.