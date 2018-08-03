EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3876506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston police chief on suicide of murder suspect

The wife of Dr. Mark Hausknecht is speaking just hours after the suspect in his murder died of an apparent suicide.Dr. Georgia R. Hsieh released a statement Friday evening after a two-week search for the man who gunned down her husband as he rode his bike to work in the Texas Medical Center.The statement reads:The suspect in the murder of a prominent Houston doctor had stalked the victim at least five times since early last month, leading ultimately to the deadly shooting in the Texas Medical Center, sources told Eyewitness News.The new detail comes on the heels of Joseph James Pappas' apparent suicide Friday morning in southwest Houston. He was the subject of a manhunt in the July 20 killing of Dr. Mark Hausknecht, who was shot to death while biking on his way to work.According to sources, surveillance cameras captured the suspect following Hausknecht's moves.Pappas' body was found in a grassy area along Bob White Drive near S. Braeswood Boulevard.Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said Pappas was sitting near Brays Bayou when a Houston Parks Board employee made contact with him. The worker spotted Pappas near the Seven Acres Jewish senior care center and thought he was a graffiti vandal.When approached, Pappas put his arms out and walked away. The worker then found Pappas' wallet, confirming his identity and called 911.Acevedo said when an officer arrived, Pappas had body armor on and a gun in his hand. He didn't comply with the officer's demands, and as a second officer arrived, Pappas killed himself with a single shot in the head.The shooting took place in the 8800 block of Bob White Drive, in the yard of an elderly couple.Mayor Sylvester Turner issued a statement: "The potential threat to the city from an accused murderer considered armed and dangerous is now over, closing another chapter of this horrific tragedy. And once again it involved heroic acts by frontline officers of the Houston Police Department, which has my gratitude for how it has handled this case and so many others. But they could not have succeeded in this case without information and support from members of the public. I encourage everyone who has information about pending and future cases to come forward and help our city save lives."Acevedo added that in a search of Pappas' home this week, investigators found an extensive intelligence file on Dr. Mark Hausknecht.Overnight, a potential sighting near Pappas' Westbury home sparked an intense search late Thursday as police set up a perimeter in hopes of catching the suspect. After hours of searching, officers deemed the sighting a false alarm."We're always careful but especially with a suspect who has an active murder warrant and we have learned is skilled with firearms and training," said HPD Exec. Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard. "We are going to take our time and be methodical. We have some of the best-trained SWAT in the nation."Acevedo confirmed Friday to Foti Kallergis that Pappas has not used his passport. Acevedo added that there is no indication that Pappas has left the country.Pappas was a trained officer with 30 years of experience and a highly skilled shooter. Police had asked for everyone to continue to keep a look out for Pappas, but to consider him armed and dangerous.Houston police say a neighbor called the Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office Thursday to report the sighting, spurring a frenzy of police activity outside the murder suspect's home on Stillbrooke.HPD Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard said deputy constables believed the suspect may have returned to his home after a light was seen shining inside the residence.An open gate also sparked concern the suspect may have tried to gain reentry to the home one day after it was searched by police.Neighbors were informed by authorities of the situation before SWAT officers and K-9 units were used to systematically search for the alleged killer.The Houston Police Department said the house was cleared just after midnight Friday, and that their search for the ex-deputy constable continues.Pappas was a skilled marksman, and investigators said he held a grudge for more than 20 years against the doctor over his mother's death. She died on Dr. Hausknecht's operating table.