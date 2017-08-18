U.S. & WORLD

Suspect shot after fatal stabbing spree in Finland

Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people -- one fatally -- in the western city of Turku. (Turkulainen)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark --
Police in Finland say they have shot a man in the leg after he was suspected of stabbing several people -- one fatally -- in the western city of Turku.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in the central part of the city.

On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat said six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with a stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife. It is unclear which victim died.

Finnish police say they are looking for more potential suspects.
