Suspect opens fire on officer during pursuit in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston police said a suspect fired at a police officer during a pursuit.

Investigators said it happened around 4:35 a.m. Someone in the vehicle fired at the officer. The officer was not hit by gunfire, but was cut when shattered glass flew into the patrol vehicle.

The officer did not return fire, Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said. There is no word on why officers were pursuing the suspects.

Finner said a suspect is in custody.

The pursuit ended in southwest Houston at Highway 6 and Beechnut.

