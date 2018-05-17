Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of man at NW Houston convenience store

EMBED </>More Videos

The victim shot and killed during a shooting at a convenience store was not the intended target. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a convenience store in northwest Houston has been arrested.

Brandon Venegas, 19, is charged in connection to the death of 45-year-old Jose De Jesus Garcia.

Houston police responded at about 5:02 p.m. Monday to a call of a reported shooting at the 4000 block of Hollister Street, near Clay Road at the T&T Food Mart.

A witness at the scene told police that one to two men walked up to the parking lot and opened fire.

Authorities believe a rifle was used in this incident.

De Jesus Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingshootinghomicideHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man accused in boy's attempted abduction from Alief park
2 people injured after being attacked by warthog in Spring
Dad arrested after blanket-covered baby left in hot car
NY attorney in 'racist rant' kicked out of office
Consumer Reports warns of exploding sunroofs
Family of man killed by former Harris County deputy files lawsuit
Child hit by moving vehicle in Conroe dies from injuries
Two years later: Community remembers Josue Flores
Show More
Paramedics call 3-year-old gunshot victim 'brave little trooper'
What you can and can't eat on Keto diet
Looking back at the deadly Waco biker gang shootout
Katy mom charged after leaving 8-month-old inside hot vehicle
Man suspected of placing skimming device on ATM in Stafford
More News