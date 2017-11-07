<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2612906" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Rosanne Solis and her husband Joaquin Ramirez were in First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on Sunday when the gunman opened fire. They recounted the horrifying moments he entered the church. (KSAT|Texas DPS/Twitter)