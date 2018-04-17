Subway restaurant robbed at gunpoint in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers released footage of a robbery at a Subway restaurant, hoping they will catch the man responsible for the crime.

They are offering up to a $5,000 cash reward, if you can help find the man captured in surveillance video robbing the Subway location at 10150 Highway 6 in Sugar Land.

Deputies say the man walked into the restaurant around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, and threatened an employee with a handgun and stole cash.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 30s, about 5' 10" tall and 155 pounds. He is seen in photos wearing a black hat, glasses, white T-shirt and sweater.

"Let's put this criminal behind bars!" said Sheriff Troy E. Nehls. "If you know this guy and want to make some money, call Crime Stoppers."

If you have any information that could help catch this man, you are asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477) or visit their website. Keep in mind, all tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
