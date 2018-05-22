Students and staff allowed to collect belongings from Santa Fe HS today

Santa Fe High School students and staff are allowed to return to campus on Tuesday afternoon to collect their personal belongings left behind during the May 18 shooting.Santa Fe ISD police say individuals will be allowed to go directly to the campus from noon to 4 p.m.Most of the campus will still be unavailable, but students and staff are instructed to park in the visitors lot, and will be able to enter the school through the east side of the building.Officials say only the main classroom wing, athletic locker rooms and administrative hallways will be accessible.Police are warning students and staff that cellphones will not be allowed inside the school due to an ongoing investigation.Santa Fe ISD students will return to school on Tuesday, May 29.