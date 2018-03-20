Student airlifted to hospital after being struck by car near Claughton Middle School

EMBED </>More Videos

Student hit by car near Claughton Middle School (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A sixth-grade student had to be transported to the hospital by Life Flight after being hit by a vehicle near Claughton Middle School, authorities said.

Police responded to the accident on Spears Road at Walters around 8:00 a.m.

Authorities say the student was crossing the street to get to Claughton Middle School when she was hit by a vehicle. Life Flight was called to transport the student to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Her condition is unknown.

Claughton Middle School sent the following message to parents after the accident:

"This is Claughton Middle School calling with an important message. Please be advised that a Claughton Middle School sixth-grade student who was crossing Spears Road this morning was struck by a vehicle at around 8 a.m. Life Flight landed on the Claughton football field shortly after the incident and is transporting the student to the Texas Medical Center. The incident is being investigated and we do not have any other details at this time. Again this is Claughton Middle School calling with an important message."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
studentschild injured
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
9 signs the package on your doorstep may be dangerous
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Show More
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video