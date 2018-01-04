EARTHQUAKE

USGS reports 4.4 quake centered in Berkeley rattles several parts of Bay Area

Strong quake felt across Bay Area (1 of 6)

Strong 4.4 earthquake felt across Bay Area

The United States Geological Survey reports a 4.4 earthquake hit about three miles southeast of Emeryville. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, California --
The United States Geological Survey reports a 4.4 earthquake hit about three miles southeast of Emeryville at about 2:40 a.m.and the shaking was felt across the Bay Area.


The quake, that was centered on the Hayward Fault, was initially reported a higher magnitude but later downgraded.

RELATED: Bay Area earthquake tracker

BART officials say there are no initial reports of damage to the system, but out of an "abundance of caution" the very first trains will be running at a very reduced speed for inspections. Riders on those first trains will experience 20 minute delays.

