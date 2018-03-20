Strangers risk their lives to save driver from burning car

A driver who crashed his car in a school parking lot near Philadelphia is lucky there were some brave bystanders in the area.The rivers car flipped on its side and he was trapped inside when fire erupted from the engine.Police and several other bystanders immediately sprang into action, working first to turn the car back upright.Authorities and the good Samaritans managed to pull the injured driver out of the burning vehicle.The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police are now looking for those rescuers who save the driver's life. Police say they was to recognize them for their heroic efforts.