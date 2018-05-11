STARBUCKS

Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm

EMBED </>More Videos

Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they've bought anything following the arrest last month of two African American men at one of its coffee shops in Philadelphia. (KABC)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they've bought anything following the arrest last month of two African American men at one of its coffee shops in Philadelphia.

Chairman Howard Schultz says he doesn't want the company to become a public bathroom, but feels employees can make the "right decision a hundred percent of the time," if that choice is removed at the store level.

One of the men arrested on April 12 was denied use of a bathroom before sitting down to await a business meeting. He and his business partner were arrested minutes later.

Schultz, speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, said Starbucks had a "loose policy" on bathroom use, The Washington Post, The Seattle Times, and other media outlets reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
proteststarbucksarrestu.s. & worldracial profilingPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Men arrested at Starbucks say they feared for their lives
Starbucks CEO apologizes to 2 black men arrested
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Videos of 2 black men arrested at Starbucks draw outrage
STARBUCKS
2 black men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1 each
Starbucks to close all stores at once for racial-bias education
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
Confrontation at Starbucks over bathroom caught on camera
More starbucks
Top Stories
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
Missing former West U mayor found near family ranch, son says
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
LIVING THE DREAM: Gerald Green's journey back with Rockets
Show More
All clear given at Clear Brook HS after police activity
20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
Finding Rosemary
More News