New details emerge about blood-covered suspect accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend

Man accused of fatally stabbing girlfriend makes court appearance

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend at a METRO bus stop appeared in court Saturday morning.

Herbert Hill, 57, is charged with murder and accused of stabbing 58-year-old Debra Ann Flowers 15 times at the METRO bus stop in the 8400 block of Broadway near Bellfort.

Flowers' body was found beside a concrete bench at the bus stop. Police reported that she had multiple stab wounds on her chest and defense wounds on her hands.

Officers spoke with three witnesses at the scene who recalled hearing Flowers tell Hill, "You stabbed me in the chest. Help me, now."

All three witnesses reportedly gave a similar description of Hill and stated that he lived in an apartment with Flowers.

When officers approached Hill's apartment, investigators discovered blood on his shoes, face, legs and arms along with scratches on his forearm, according to court documents.

Court documents stated that Hill agreed to be interviewed by officers, and he stated that he was in a relationship with Flowers for four months.

When officers asked him about the blood on his clothing and body, he reportedly told officers he couldn't see the blood. Hill told officers that he and Flowers got into an argument and that's why he had scratches on his body.

Prosecutors stated that before officers told Hill that Flowers was killed he referred to her in past tense.

When officers searched Hill's apartment, they reportedly found blood in the bathroom and kitchen.

Hill is being held in the Harris County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

