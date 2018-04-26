MISSING TEENAGER

Where is Ali? Spring mom still fighting to find her daughter 8 years after girl's disappearance

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom of missing teen still seeking closure 8 years after disappearance (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Eight years ago, a Spring teenager walked to pick up her paycheck from an after-school and weekend job. Ali Lowitzer never returned to her family's home a quarter mile from the Burger Barn.

It was the first time her mother said she allowed the 16-year-old to walk to work.

"She worked me into that one time letting her walk and that's what I regret most in my life," Jo Ann Lowitzer said on the eight-year anniversary of her daughter's disappearance.

What had been the family house is now home to Lowitzer and her mother. She and her husband divorced after Ali's disappearance. She continues to tirelessly advocate for the daughter, who would be 24 now. Quiet by nature, it did not come naturally to her.

"I've had to be brave and find my own courage and I hope she's doing the same," she said, brushing back a tear.

Her work is reflected in two days to bring recognition to missing persons in both Texas and the nation. The state set aside the anniversary of Ali's disappearance as its date. The national observance is on her birthday of February 3.

Lowitzer collected donated items to be auctioned this weekend to help with the reward fund, which now stands at $25,000. It's a lot of money and it hasn't been collected.

RELATED: Mom of missing Spring teen to hold benefit marking anniversary of her disappearance (2017)

"I've had psychics contact me, and we've had people who said give us $5,000 for information. It was basically extortion. There were two cases of that," she said.

She did not give them the money.
On the eighth anniversary of her daughter's disappearance, Lowitzer and friends stood at the corner of Treaschwig and Cypresswood in Spring, handing out flyers in front of the parking lot where the Burger Barn once stood.

She had planned to release balloons.

"Some people complained that turtles could be harmed if they ate the balloons when they finally popped. We decided to blow bubbles instead, and Ali loved blowing bubbles," she said.

She's observed seven anniversaries, and one day hopes they'll come to an end.

"People say maybe she'll be home next year. Maybe then, I can talk to you with Ali sitting next to me," she said. "You can't give up, because you don't want your child to give up."

RELATED: Inside Texas Cold Cases

Follow Deborah Wrigley on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing girlmissing teenagerSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISSING TEENAGER
Teen 'possibly endangered,' last seen at Walmart with man
Missing teen reunited with family in The Woodlands
River Oaks teen found safe 10 days after he vanished
Deputies searching for Fort Bend Co. teen who left home
More missing teenager
Top Stories
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
341 gang members arrested during "Operation Triple Beam"
Mom of 3 killed in apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
METRO to test driverless passenger vehicle at Texas Southern
Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green
Watt, Altuve play delivery boys to drop off fan's new truck
Woman found dead in Clear Lake Park was stabbed to death
Show More
Houston Open still searching for new home for 2019
Teen accused of killing his parents prepping for May trial
Fire at UH parking garage sends firefighter to hospital
Man arrested for baby's beating death in 2011
AT A GLANCE: A look at well known serial killers in the US since 1971
More News