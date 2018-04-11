SPORTS
Yuli Gurriel likely to return to Astros on Friday, play vs. Rangers

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel is expected to make his regular-season debut Friday at home against the Texas Rangers, manager A.J. Hinch said.

"It looks like things are pointing in that direction based on the swings that he's taken," Hinch said before Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins.

Gurriel was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 2 as he was recovering from February surgery to remove the hook of the hamate bone in his left hand. He has been on a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi, where he has a .429 batting average with four doubles and 3 RBIs in five games.

Gurriel was suspended for the first five games of the season for making an inappropriate gesture mocking Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish in Game 3 of last season's World Series.
