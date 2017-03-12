Your guide to Houston's best public golf courses

If you're looking to tee up this weekend, check out Houston's best public golf courses, as recommended by ABC13 viewers:Today, the Memorial Park Golf Course is known as one of the best municipal courses in the nation and is visited by more than 60,000 patrons each year. ABC13 Twitter follower @tx_shaun recommends the course and says he likes the cheap green fees.Wildcat's two courses are located just south of Houston. Both feature elevations up to 100 feet providing spectacular views of Houston's downtown skyline, the Galleria and the Reliant Stadium complex.Gus Wortham Park golf course is situated along Brays Bayou in the south central area of Houston. The course is now managed and maintained by City of Houston golf operations staff, following many years of private management. ABC13 viewer Roger Graham likes the great layout of the course.The La Porte course came highly recommended by several ABC13 viewers. Join their Loyalty Rewards Club to save while you golf! For every dollar you spend on green fees, cart fees, annual green fee memberships, and gift cards, you will receive 5 percent in Loyalty Rewards. Loyalty Rewards are redeemable for green fees and cart fees.Timber Creek Golf Club lies on 316 acres of heavy woods in Friendswood, Texas. There are three 9-hole courses to work on every aspect of your game.The challenging course is surrounded by pine trees and makes for a scenic way to work on your game. Several ABC13 viewers recommended the Tradition course in particular.Formerly the Galveston Municipal Golf Course, Moody Gardens underwent a $16 million renovation in 2008. The seaside course has a tropical feel and is open seven days a week!ABC13 viewer Robert Santos raved about the night golf at Beacon Lakes. There's a place on the website to sign up for a free cart rental.At Tour 18, you get to play America's holes. If you can't travel the country, this is the place for you. They recreate some of the best holes from the best courses around the country and put them in our neighborhood.Their motto is "City Close - Country Quiet!" The Jersey Village course was nominated by ABC13 viewer @golfinggal1330, so we had to include this one on the list!