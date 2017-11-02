SPORTS

Young or old, wait for championship too long

EMBED </>More Videos

As Ted Oberg finds, young or not-so-young, we waited for a while for this championship. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
No matter how old you are, the Astros made us all wait a long time for this big moment.

"Especially in the last two games when the Astros could have won it all, I stayed up late like 9, 9:30 last time," Morgan Banks said.

Banks is eight years old.

For others, like Jeannie Morgan, the wait was a little longer than just two hours past bedtime.

"A lot of years," Morgan said.

Morgan moved to Houston in 1985 and has cheered them on ever since. Before this year, she cheered through some pretty lean times.

"I've probably seen more losses at this point," Morgan said.

ESPN reported the Astros have lost more games in the last ten years than any other team in baseball. We now wonder what will become of the one-time eighth wonder of the world.

The company that opened the new field is history and the old owner who relentlessly asked:

"Are we going to be a champion?" Ted Oberg asked back in 2008. The question was posed to then-owner Drayton McLane.

His answer?

"Yes."

He had to wait six years after selling the team for it to come true.

Today baseball experts credit new owner Jim Crane's 'save now - win later', analytics-first philosophy.

"He was invested in it for the long haul and here we are, World Series champions," Morgan said.

After waiting 55 years for the first championship, fans don't think it'll take long for the second.

When will we see another big win?

"Next year," said 10-year-old Carson Banks, Morgan's brother. "They're a really good team."

Do you have a story tip, idea or question for Ted Oberg Investigates? Let us know, at abc13.com/tedstips


Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Answering the big questions around Deshaun Watson's injury
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Source: Texans QB Deshaun Watson tears ACL in practice, done for season
More Sports
Top Stories
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
Headed to World Series parade? Ride for free on METRO
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride with these signs
Too-tall big rig damages overpass near downtown
REPEAT? Astros will win 2018 World Series, SI says
Show More
Jaw-dropping moments from the World Series
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
More News
Top Video
FREE DOWNLOAD: Show your Astros pride with these signs
Katy woman cuts down on salt, loses 109 pounds
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
Springer's dingers blast Astros over World Series wall
More Video