Another American League East manager is out right after a postseason exit at the hands of the Houston Astros.The New York Yankees are parting with Joe Girardi, who has managed the club for 10 seasons, the team confirmed Thursday.Girardi and Yankees general manager Brian Cashman were expected to meet today.Girardi took over the Yankees in 2008 from retiring manager Joe Torre. Girardi went on to win the World Series a year later.Girardi was a catcher for the Yankees from 1996 to 1999. He retired in 2003 and headed for the broadcasting booth soon after.Girardi became a manager for the first time in 2006 with the Florida Marlins, lasting only one season despite winning Manager of the Year.The Yankees came within one game of reaching the World Series this past season, losing to the Astros in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.Girardi's contract was up after the 2017 season.Girardi's ouster would mark the same offseason that the Yankees' rivals, the Boston Red Sox, undergo a similar change in the clubhouse. John Farrell was terminated after five seasons, one of them ended with a World Series title.Farrell's Red Sox also lost in this postseason against the Astros. They lost in the AL Divisional Series in four games.