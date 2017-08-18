SPORTS

Endure celibacy or date a Cowboys fan? Tough decision for some, according to survey

Endure celibacy or date a Cowboys fan? Tough decision for some, according to survey. (KTRK)

Would you rather give up sex for a year or date a fan of your rival team? How about dating a Cowboys fan?

Pretty easy, right? According to a survey conducted by Fanatics, nearly 44 percent of Texans fans would not date a Cowboys fan, when asked that question.

When it came to having sex, 20 percent of Texans fans stated they would rather give up sex for a year than date fans of a rival team.

The survey also looked at religion, political affiliation and the most and least dateable fan bases.

All in all, the survey is another friendly reminder that football is king in Texas.

